Deputies: Man accused of running over Florida mom after fight about parking spot arrested

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of running over and killing a Florida mother of two during a dispute over a parking spot has been arrested, police said Thursday.

According to NBC South Florida, Brandon Zambrano, 22, was arrested in Broward County Wednesday and faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 13 killing of 57-year-old Olga Fernandez.

According to police, Fernandez and the suspect got into an argument after her daughter found Zambrano parked in her parking spot. During the fight, Zambrano drove into Fernandez and dragged her for several feet.

She later died at the hospital.

According to NBC South Florida, officials said surveillance video helped police track down the car Zambrano was driving.

The car was spotted in Miami Springs, and investigators were able to track Zambrano to a motel in Broward County, officials said.

