Deputies investigating fatal stabbing at Florida turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A homicide investigation near exit 254 at Florida’s Turnpike caused a road closure Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday at 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to that location for a 911-emergency call for service, officials said.

Deputies discovered a victim with obvious trauma. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials confirmed Monday the victim was stabbed.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, and the suspect is not in custody, officials said.

This story will be updated.

