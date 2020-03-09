Deputies investigating after small plane crashes into tree in Florida

Florida

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane went down in a Florida neighborhood after attempting to land at a nearby airport.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shot the video in the media player above of the plane, tail up entangled in trees.

Officials say two men and their dog walked away unharmed and there’s no word that anyone on the ground was hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to come up short of the runway.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

