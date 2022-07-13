TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was recently arrested after he was found carrying a gun in a backpack while going through the security line of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, a deputy was working off-duty at Hollywood Studios on June 25 when he was notified by Disney World security that they had a man with a firearm.

When the deputy arrived, he approached Nathaniel Freeman, 35, who was speaking to the Disney Security Manager.

Another deputy on scene asked Freeman if he had a concealed firearm permit. Freeman said he did not.

The off-duty deputy took a firearm from the backpack of a woman with Freeman.

Freeman said he had the gun when he walked up to the security checkpoint.

According to the arrest affidavit, Freeman was put in handcuffs by a court deputy and put in an agency vehicle.

The off-duty deputy took the gun, a 40mm Smith and Weston handgun with one magazine of 13 rounds. He told Freeman he was conducting a violation of concealed firearm investigation.

In a statement to the deputy, a Disney World security officer said Freeman voluntarily placed his bag on the table for inspection.

The security officer asked him to open the bag and Freeman opened the zipper and took the bag back off the table, asking the woman he was with, “did you take it out of the bag?”

According to the security officer’s statement in the arrest affidavit, Freeman told the woman to put the bag in the car.

The security officer then alerted his supervisor.

Freeman was trespassed from all Disney World properties and was taken to the Orange County Jail without incident. He is charged with carrying a concealed firearm.