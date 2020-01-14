Deputies: Four bodies found in Celebration home, suspect in custody

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) – An investigation is underway at a home in Celebration after four people were found dead inside.

Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is happening in the North Village area of Celebration, in the 200 block of Reserve Place.

Deputies said a suspect in the case has been taken into custody.

“This is an isolated incident and all parties involved with this death investigation are accounted for,” Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said during a short news conference Monday.

While the Sheriff was tight-lipped, neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez said this morning, he saw deputies with their guns drawn outside the home.

“I saw a lot of police with guns in their hand saying open the door, open the door and a few minutes later I saw the guy on the porch with handcuff and I said something bad happened over there,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he took a photo of the man that came out of the home and was placed in handcuffs. He said the man is the father of a family with three young children who have been renting the house.

WESH 2 News has found court documents that reveal a couple who’d been renting the house was being evicted for not paying rent.

The eviction lawsuit was filed two days before Christmas.