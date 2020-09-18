Deputies: Florida woman poses as dead husband in texts after burying him under concrete slab

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman has been charged with second-degree homicide in the 2018 death of her husband.

Laurie Leigh Shaver, 37, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the homicide of her husband Michael Shaver.

Michael Shaver’s remains were found buried under a concrete slab under the couple’s property back in March of 2018.

Authorities said the investigation began a month prior, when Michael’s friend told deputies he had not heard from the man since 2015.

Investigators believe Laurie assumed his identity over text and Facebook messages after he was dead.

Authorities said her account of events made no sense.

Laurie Shaver’s arrest affidavit recounts messages sent from someone claiming to be Michael. Those messages were all sent after investigators believe he died.

Those messages included messages to family, telling them to leave him alone and messages to his boss to say he was quitting his job and moving to Georgia.

On one occasion in 2016, a message was sent alerting a woman that her husband was having an affair with Laurie Shaver and sending flowers.

Officials have not released a motive on the killing.

However, according to an affidavit, a friend of the victim showed detectives text messages from Michael that claimed Laurie Shaver wanted his life insurance.

Laurie is being held Lake County Jail on charges of second-degree homicide and accessory after the fact to homicide.