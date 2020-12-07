Deputies: Florida man accused of fatally shooting fiancee’s 2 dogs after argument

DELAND, Fla. (AP/WESH) — Officials say a Florida man faces animal cruelty and child abuse charges after killing two of his fiancee’s dogs.

A 16-year-old boy told investigators that 49-year-old William Petty tried to get him to shoot one dog.

The teen told his mother that he was at Petty’s house when the incident happened on Saturday. She called authorities.

The boy says the couple got into an argument before Petty drove the dogs to a wooded area. He shot one dog asked the teen to shoot the other.

Investigators say Petty ended up shooting the second dog.

The dogs’ owner confirmed neither dog had any illnesses or ailments that would have called for them to be euthanized.

Petty was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of unlawful disposal of a dead domestic animal, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony. He was still in custody without bond Monday morning at the Volusia County Branch Jail.