Deputies: Florida elementary teacher arrested for molesting 6-year-old student

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old elementary school teacher Friday after learning she molested a former 6-year-old student of hers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student recently became upset when he realized his teacher, Christina Ruby Sanchez, would be teaching one of his family members. When asked why, the boy reportedly told a family friend that Sanchez had touched his private areas on numerous occasions, and didn’t want the family member to go through it too.

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned that two years ago, Sanchez molested the 6-year-old at Evergreen Elementary. The boy said Sanchez liked him like a “boyfriend,” and told him not to tell anyone.

Sanchez would also allegedly take the student out to lunch during school, allow him to play on her phone under her desk, buy him gifts, take him “fun places,” and show him special attention in class. Due to this behavior, the child was taken out of her class and when she found out, she quit.

After the most recent comments made by the victim, Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Detectives believe there’s a chance Sanchez could have more victims. If you are a victim or know of a victim, you’re urged to contact Detective Scala at 352-368-3548.

