Deputies: Florida carjacker can’t drive stick shift, gets arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A carjacking attempt was thwarted Tuesday when the would-be thief was unable to drive the stick shift vehicle he tried to steal, deputies said.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Jaelyn Alexander, 25, tried to carjack an elderly man at the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Dean Road a little before noon.

He quickly realized he couldn’t drive the manual transmission car that he’d gotten into, so deputies said he stole another car and took off.

Deputies said they spotted Alexander a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Alexander is charged with carjacking, battery on a victim over 65 and grand theft.

