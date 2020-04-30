Deputies: Florida bus driver arrested for aggravated assault after COVID-19 mask induced argument with rider

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP/WTVJ) — Deputies say a Florida bus driver chased a rider down the street and swung a metal pole at him because the rider had pulled down his coronavirus mask.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old man boarded Denys Santos’ bus in Key Largo on Wednesday and pulled down his mask to talk on the phone.

The man told deputies that as he was exiting, Santos used a metal pole to tap a sign saying masks are mandatory on the bus.

The man says he was walking away from the bus when Santos began chasing him and swinging the pole at him.

Santos is charged with aggravated assault.

