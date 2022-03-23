SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says human remains believed to be those of a missing Oviedo woman have been located near her car in Orange County.

Deputies said a vehicle belonging to Julie Noppinger was found in a parking lot on East Colonial Dr. in Orlando. According to the sheriff’s office 37-year-old, Julie Noppinger has been missing since Feb. 26.

Deputies say the body has not yet been identified at this time.

Noppinger was last seen walking out of the Walmart Super Center, located at 11250 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. She entered her 2013 red Nissan Altima and headed eastbound on Colonial Drive towards Alafaya Trail.

Noppinger’s family told NBC affiliate WESH that she had not reached out to them for longer than usual. Also concerning to them, her phone is off and has been since she was last seen.

The investigation has been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.