Deputies find car that hit, killed 2 girls in Florida hit-and-run crash, driver still missing

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – Authorities have identified the six children including the two girls who died after a driver plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road in Wilton Manors, Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. They also announced Tuesday that they found the hit-and-run vehicle in Wilton Manors.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, BSO deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded at around 2:48 p.m. after a male driver in a 2009 Honda Accord sedan drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking six children, BSO said.

The driver of the Honda was traveling southbound on Powerline Road and failed to allow a Broward County transit bus to merge into a right-thru lane, BSO said. The Honda driver passed the bus, almost striking the driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus.

After the Honda struck the children, the driver accelerated and drove off southbound.

Draya Fleming, 9; Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; and Audre Fleming, 2; were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said she last saw some of the victims Christmas morning.

“They not my kids, but it still hurts, just the fact knowing that it was little children,” she said.

Anyone with more information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.