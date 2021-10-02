Deputies find body, purse believed to be Miya Marcano’s, Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A body has been found that is believed to be missing Orange County woman Miya Marcano, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mina said an emergency response team was searching around Tymber Skan Apartments off South Texas Avenue in Orange County Saturday when they found the body in a wooded area.

“About an hour ago, detectives notified Miya’s parents of our tragic news,” the sheriff said. “Our hearts are broken.”

He said that a cause of death has not yet been identified. However, he did say a purse with Miya’s identification was found near the body.

Mina said cellphone records showed that Armando Manuel Caballero, the person of interest in the case who killed himself, was in the area the Friday evening she went missing around. He was there for around 20 minutes, according to the sheriff.

There has been no evidence to show that Caballero returned to the area before he took his life, Mina said.