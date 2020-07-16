Deputies: 3 women attacked airline workers over flight delay in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say several Spirit Airlines employees were injured when they were attacked by three women who were apparently upset that their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia was delayed.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Deputies say the women threw various items including shoes, bottles of water and metal boarding signs at the employees before going around the counter and attacking at least one person.

All three were charged with battery and one of the women was accused of stealing a cellphone. They later posted bond.

Arrest reports say the women are from Philadelphia.

