‘Demons are going to take my soul’: Florida teen accused of stabbing girl 114 times rambles in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teen accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times appeared confused in court this week.

Aiden Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to FirstCoastNews, before the hearing got underway, Fucci was seen on the livestream rocking and fidgeting, seeming both distracted and distraught. Shortly before his video feed was cut, he mumbled something to himself.

“I won’t let you demons take my soul,” Fucci could be heard saying. “Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad.

FirstCoastNews reached out to the judge’s office about the incident. The judge’s assistant said they had experienced “technical difficulties” and that the hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

