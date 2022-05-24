VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Deltona man who reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend was arrested after deputies found his car crashed into a nearby home and learned the driver was who crashed it.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the home of Amador Rodriguez, 20, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Rodriguez told the deputy he parked his Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday and left it unlocked, with his keys and wallet inside.

Deputies entered the car as stolen. The sheriff’s office said they began investigating, searching through the license plate reader database to find several hits, showing the car had traveled into Seminole County Saturday evening and back to Volusia County early Sunday.

Later Sunday morning, deputies responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash discovered a few blocks away from Rodriguez’s home. They found his car partially wedged inside the back of a home, causing extensive damage.

There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

Deputies interviewed Rodriguez further, and he admitted he made up the story about his car being stolen and had crashed it himself. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez told deputies he returned home on foot without reporting the crash or checking on anyone potentially injured inside the home.

Rodriguez had minor injuries that appeared to be caused by the car’s airbag.

Rodriguez was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and providing false information to law enforcement.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and was released after posting $1,500 total bond.