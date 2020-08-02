Delta issues travel waivers for cities in Florida ahead of Isaias’ arrival

(CNN) – Delta is issuing travel waivers for cities in Florida as Tropical Storm Isaias threatens the state.

The airline has also extended its capped fares to include certain flights in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Isaias is expected to impact the east coast of the US over the weekend.

It already slammed Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rice as it moved north.

By Friday evening, hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were without power.

