TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach woman spotted an unusual sighting on a Florida beach.

Christina Danner captured photos of two deer frolicking on the beach and playing in the ocean in Beverly Beach on Monday.

WESH reported that is not unheard of to see deer on the beach. It’s not really common either, especially to see them in the water.

Credit: Christina Danner

Credit: Christina Danner

Credit: Christina Danner

Credit: Christina Danner

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sunshine State is home to White-tailed deer and Key deer.

White-tailed deer can be found throughout Florida from the panhandle to the Keys.