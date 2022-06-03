TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies came to the rescue of a deer that got trapped in a fence in Alachua County.

A video provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office shows the deer stuck in the fence and in distress. A neighbor put a blanket over its head and tried to pull the deer through the fence while deputies pushed from behind. They eventually freed the deer after they managed to flip it over.

“Every day in law enforcement is an adventure but it’s not every day you get to rescue a deer,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “What a great group effort to free this beautiful creature! What a great sight to see him run away free!!!”