Deaf, mute Florida woman with cerebral palsy found dead on 27th birthday; 3 family members arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deaf and mute Florida woman with cerebral palsy was found dumped on the side of the road on her 27th birthday. Her aunt has been charged with murder.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Gladys Ambert’s body was found by a Valencia College security guard April 7. Her body had been dumped near a roadway and covered with a pink blanket.

The sheriff’s office arrested three individuals in connection with her death Monday. All three were family members of the victim, WESH reports.

Gladys’ aunt Nellie Ambert, 55, has been charged with first degree murder of a disabled person. Jasmine Ambert, 32 has been charged with abuse and neglect of a disabled person. And Christian Matias, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence.

Officials said Gladys Ambert had the mental capacity of a five year old.

