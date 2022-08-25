HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after an apparent road rage shooting in south Florida on Wednesday, but police say it could be justified under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

According to a NBC Miami report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in Hialeah. Hialeah police said they found Juan Alberto Rocha, 60, with a gunshot wound while responding to a reported shooting. He was rushed to a trauma hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators told NBC Miami that Rocha was involved in a road rage incident and allegedly blocked the shooter with his car. Police said he got out of his car and confronted the shooter, who then shot him.

Police said the shooting likely falls under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which justifies using deadly force under certain circumstances. He shooter has not been charged and their identity has not been released.

Police said their investigation is still open and active.