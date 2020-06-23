Dead 80-pound iguana found in freezer at Florida pizza joint

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.

Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food.

It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation.

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that a state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

LATEST STORIES: