Live Now
Hillsborough Schools superintendent presents reopening plan at board workshop

Dead 80-pound iguana found in freezer at Florida pizza joint

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.

Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food.

It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation.

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that a state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss