WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint.
Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food.
It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation.
Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that a state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dead 80-pound iguana found in freezer at Florida pizza joint
- Second 2020 presidential debate moved from Michigan to Florida
- Miami to host Trump-Biden debate after U. of Michigan withdraws, report says
- UCF-area bar has alcohol license suspended after employees, patrons test positive for COVID-19
- Search underway for Broward County firefighter missing since Friday