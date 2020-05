DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Daytona Beach Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night.

Lexa’ Nicole Small was last seen near her home in Pelican Bay around 7:15 p.m.

Lexa’ Nicole is 5 feet tall and ways around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings and flip flops. Anyone who has seen Lexa’ Nicole is asked to call 911 immediately.