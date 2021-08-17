Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor dies after June shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – – The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor has died.

Officer Raynor was shot in the head on June 23.

A manhunt for the suspect, Othal Wallace, went nationwide, with Wallace eventually being tracked down in Georgia days later.

Wallace escaped custody and was found hiding in a treehouse near Atlanta, officials say. Wallace has since been extradited back to Volusia County and has faced a judge who found probable cause to have him charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Raynor remained in critical condition until his death.