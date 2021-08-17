Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor dies after June shooting

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – – The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Tuesday that Officer Jason Raynor has died.

Officer Raynor was shot in the head on June 23.

A manhunt for the suspect, Othal Wallace, went nationwide, with Wallace eventually being tracked down in Georgia days later.

Wallace escaped custody and was found hiding in a treehouse near Atlanta, officials say. Wallace has since been extradited back to Volusia County and has faced a judge who found probable cause to have him charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Raynor remained in critical condition until his death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss