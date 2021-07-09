Daytona Beach officer Jason Raynor opens eyes, congressman says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – The officer shot in the head while investigating a suspicious vehicle in Daytona Beach is opening his eyes, Rep. Mike Waltz said in a tweet.

According to the Central Florida congressman, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told him Officer Jason Raynor is also speaking.

He added that the officer’s mother finally felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks.

The tweet ends with Waltz saying “Nothing short of a miracle!”

Authorities say Othal Wallace shot Raynor in the head late last month, critically wounding him while he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Wallace escaped custody and was found hiding in a treehouse near Atlanta, officials say. Wallace has since been extradited back to Volusia County and has faced a judge who found probable cause to have him charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.