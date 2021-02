DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona State College in Daytona Beach was swiftly evacuated Tuesday due to a “specific threat” on campus.

The college send out an alert at 12:53 p.m. asking all students, faculty and staff to immediately evacuate the campus until further notice. The school later said the threat entailed “shooting and violence.”

About an hour later, the school notified students and staff that they could return to campus and resume classes at 3 p.m.