TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Across the U.S., with the falling leaves comes another big seasonal change: daylight saving time.

Many Americans have decried the yearly time cycle of “springing forward” and “falling back,” but the national policy is not likely to change any time soon.

Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe daylight saving time in 2018. 18 states have passed similar laws since then, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but Congress must act in order for them to take effect.

Federal law currently allows state or local governments to request permission from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to remain on standard time permanently. But if they want to ditch the biannual time changes, Congress will have to pass a new bill.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, whose district includes Manatee County, introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 last year. The bill would “make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time,” according to its description.

The Sunshine Protection Act hit a wall when it was referred to the Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce on March 10. The committee has not taken up the bill.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced its counterpart in the Senate. In a statement last month, Rubio said, “This bill has bipartisan support, and I’m hopeful that we can finally get this done.”

A 2022 CBS News/YouGov poll found nearly half of Americans want to have year-round daylight saving time, while 33% want year-round standard time. 21% of respondents are fine with switching back and forth.

Daylight saving time began in March and ends November 5.