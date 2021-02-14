Daughter of Lombardi Trophy craftsman wants apology from Brady for risky parade throw

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman whose father was the silversmith who crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy is asking for an apology from Tom Brady for throwing the trophy around the Hillsborough River last week.

Lorraine Grohs told Fox 4 she lost sleep thinking about how the trophy was treated during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ parade.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” she told Fox 4.

Grohs is the daughter of Greg Grohs, the man who crafted the original Vince Lombardi Trophy

The most memorable image from the Bucs’ parade Wednesday was future Hall of Fame quarterback Brady tossing the Lombardi about 10 yards from his boat to another. It was captured by multiple angles and went viral immediately.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players,” Grohs told Fox 4.

When the story hit Twitter, fans were quick to remind everyone of a couple years ago when Gronkowski dented the Patriots’ last Lombardi Trophy.