TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” is returning to Universal Orlando Resort this fall, bringing a show to the Hogsmeade section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

As darkness falls in the park, “Death Eaters,” devoted followers of Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” books, will take to the streets and lurk throughout the section of the park.

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” is a projection mapping, special effects and light show on the castle, featuring villains of the series.

Death Eaters Dark Arts Hogwarts Castle Harry Potter (Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)

Those villains will include “Dementors, Mountain Trolls and even a visage of Lord Voldemort – on Hogwarts castle until a Patronus – the result of a powerful defense charm of concentrated happiness and hope – is produced,” according to a press release from Universal Orlando.

“Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” will run select nights starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 31, from dusk until park close in Universal’s Island of Adventure.