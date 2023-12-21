TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old child gave officials a chilling statement of the fatal shooting of the child’s 25-year-old Florida mom.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said Derrick Bargman-Williams, 28, is facing murder charges for the death of Jessica Singleton, who was fatally shot in front of two of her three kids Wednesday morning.

An arrest report obtained by WTVJ said the 4-year-old told police, “Daddy did it to mommy and mommy is dead.”

Along with the 4-year-old child, their 1-year-old was also in the room and watched it happen.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, WTVJ reported that Singleton was found lying on her side next to a car at her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An arrest report said Singleton and Bargman-Williams had gotten into a verbal argument earlier that night and into the morning when it escalated and turned physical.

Bargman-Williams allegedly took out a handgun, shot her in the chest, and continued shooting her in the torso and she tried to run away.

WTVJ said a SWAT perimeter was established in their neighborhood, where they found Bargman-Williams hiding in some bushes several blocks away from the home. He was then arrested.

“It’s very scary,” one neighbor told WTVJ. “I’m thankful they did apprehend the suspect for the safety of our neighborhood, but it’s very tragic. Very, very tragic.”

On Thursday, a judge ordered Bargman-Williams to be held without bond. He is barred from contact with his children.

“I’m ordering no contact with any witnesses in the case, no contact with the children which are witnesses, your children. No return to the location, no firearms… of the case.”

The children are in the custody of The Department of Children and Families as they continue investigating the case, WTVJ said.