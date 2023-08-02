TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sanford dad was arrested in connection to a dirt bike accident that left his two children dead, according to the Sanford Police Department.

On Tuesday, Randy Jerome Cambridge, 35, was arrested in Volusia County on two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On Feb. 24 around 7:30 pm., Sanford Police responded to the crash where Cambridge was driving an unregistered dirt bike with his two kids westbound on the 1700 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

A Ford F-150 truck, traveling eastbound, attempted to make a left turn onto Mulberry Avenue when it hit the dirt bike.

Police found two children, ages two and five, and Cambridge and transported them to a nearby hospital.

The two kids died as a result of their injuries.

According to police, the dirt bike was not street-legal, had no headlight, and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

None of the passengers were wearing helmets.

“There is absolutely no reason that this should have occurred this evening,” Chief Cecil Smith said. “Tragic and completely avoidable doesn’t begin to describe the loss of these two young lives. Those children should never have been on that dirt bike, and that dirt bike should never have been on the road. Those little ones should have been home getting ready to be tucked into bed, not speeding down the road in the dark. It is always the parent’s responsibility to protect the tender lives of their children”

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or by visiting crimeline.org. Tips to Crimeline are eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.