DaBaby released, two in custody following shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI (AP/WFLA) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released following questioning by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk who was being interviewed by detectives has been released. Detectives have two subjects in custody who are responsible for Monday evening’s shooting near 1 Street and Ocean Drive. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

According to police, two people are in custody following a shooting that occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.