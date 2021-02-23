CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 81 pharmacies in Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 81 CVS Health stores will begin vaccinating seniors across Florida.

The state has partnered with CBS Health to provide vaccinations at 81 select CVS Pharmacy, CBS Pharmacy y más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations in 13 counties across Florida.

Participating pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Broward (2), Collier (1), Escambia (1), Flagler (1), Hendry (1), Gadsden (1), Hillsborough (1), Manatee (1), Miami-Dade (67), Palm Beach (1), Polk (2), St. Lucie (1), and Volusia (1).

“These sites at select CVS Health locations will build on the progress we’ve made at existing retail sites and significantly increase access to the vaccine for our seniors,” DeSantis said.

The 67 sites in Miami-Dade County include every one of the 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacies and every one of the 35 CVS y más stores in the county.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.