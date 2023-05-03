LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after shots rang out inside a Walmart store in south Florida on Tuesday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Lauderdale Lakes at around 2 p.m. Deputies surrounded the store, located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

A man was shot multiple times and was life-flighted to the hospital, where he later died. He was the only person who was injured.

The alleged gunman left the area on the scooter, according to deputies. He was taken into custody, but authorities have not released any information about his identity.

Video from the shooting scene showed worried customers and employees gathered in the parking lot, which was surrounded by police. There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

A Walmart spokesperson provided the following statement to NBC affiliate WTVJ:

“Senseless violence like this is intolerable, and we’re heartbroken to learn a customer has been critically injured while helping one of our associates. Our thoughts are with him, his family and our associates at this time. The store will remain closed while we continue working with law enforcement.” Walmart

Shoppers recalled the terrifying moment when shots rang out inside the store. They described taking off running after hearing the gunshots.

“I heard three shots – bam, bam, bam – and they seemed very close so I started toward the front of the store and then one of the employees said ‘no, no, go back, go back, the exit is this way,’ so I went out the back,” a witness told WTVJ.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said detectives from its violent crimes division are investigating the shooting.