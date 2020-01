NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A pod of excited dolphins followed a crew of firefighters while they were on a boat in Naples.

The firefighters said they were finishing up a boat safety check earlier this week when the dolphins joined the party.

One firefighter on the boat even put his hand in the water trying to pet one of the dolphins.

The playful pursuit lasted a few minutes, as the dolphins inched their way closer to the boat and showed off their skills.