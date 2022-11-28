TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving may be over, but the season of giving has just begun.

On Tuesday, participating Dunkin’ locations will be celebrating Giving Tuesday, a day for communities to come together and share in the spirit of giving back with a free “Cup of Thanks” to Florida residents.

The coffee company said that they’re raising a cup to residents for all their continued support for one another and their communities during the road to recovery after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks with the people of Florida who have given so much of their time and resources to help their neighbors recover,” said Erica Roomy, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager in a statement.

“It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need.”

The offer is valid for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

In addition to the “Cup of Thanks,” the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is also giving over $100,00 in grants to local food banks across the state of Florida throughout December.

Dunkin’ said these grants will be given to local food banks and other charitable organizations to “help them bring joy to kids battling hunger this holiday season.”