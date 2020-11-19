Cuban actress Broselianda Hernandez found dead along Miami Beach shoreline

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a Cuban actress was found dead along the shoreline of Miami Beach with no apparent signs of foul play.

Broselianda Hernandez was 56 and had been living in Miami for a few years after appearing in soap operas, films and plays in Cuba since the 1990s.

The medical examiner’s office had not yet determined the cause of death. Hernandez rose to fame with Cuban soap operas in the 1990s such as “When Water Returns to Land” and “Women of Honor.”

In 2010, she played the mother of Jose Martí in a biopic of the Cuban independence hero.

