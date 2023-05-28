PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — Port St. Lucie police are investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in an apartment with a crying infant.

A release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers conducted a welfare check in the area of Northwest East Torino Parkway at 11:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a request from a family member.

When officers arrived, they found that the front door was locked.

The department said the responding officers could hear a crying baby and saw two dead adults through a rear sliding door.

According to the release, the officers forced their way in and found the infant crying in their crib, unharmed.

“It appears at this time, an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life,” the department said. “Detectives believe the two adults were romantically involved.”

The child is now with a family member.