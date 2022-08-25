TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee initially rescued after being spotted swimming sideways by Florida Power and Light’s Manatee Lagoon staff in January returned to the wild after months of rehabilitation on Thursday.

“Crumpet” was taken back to Anchorage Park in North Palm Beach after months of recovery and rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando.

Crumpet returned to the wild at a healthy 1,500 pounds with help from SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“He has a sighting history known all the way from Brevard County to Broward County,” said Amber Howell, FWC manatee biologist. “This location has a lot of sea grass beds so we know he’ll be able to find food as well as know where he is based on his sighting history.”

If you see a manatee in distress, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC.