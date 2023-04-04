MIAMI (WFLA) — A passenger died on a cruise ship departing Miami Sunday after falling off a balcony, according to reports.

Insider reported the incident happened shortly after Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady left Miami to go to Roatan, Honduras, Sunday — according to a statement from a spokesperson.

The statement said the passenger fell off their balcony and landed on another person on the lower deck.

Virgin Voyages said the first passenger died of their injuries but the second one was not seriously hurt.

We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the cruise line’s statement said.

The ship returned to Miami Monday after the deadly incident but resumed its voyage, according to NBC News.