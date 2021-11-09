‘Cruel death’: Florida teen accused of killing family dog with Katana-style sword

japan katana sword on the wood background with the blue shawl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A 17-year-old is accused of killing his family’s dog with a Katana-style sword in Lake County.

According to an arrest report, the parents admitted their son killed the dog with a sword-style blade then buried the animal in a wooded area behind their home.

On Monday, officials say they found the sword in the teenager’s room with dried blood and animal hair still on it.

After taking the teen into custody, deputies spent a few minutes searching for the missing dog before finding it dead around 20 to 30 yards from the home.

According to authorities, the dog was tied to a tree and had multiple stab wounds, lacerations and was missing part of its facial area.

The arrest report says the dog suffered a “very inhumane and cruel death.”

Officials say discussions with the family revealed the teenager had a history of violence. The mother added she was in fear for her life and the safety of other children and animals in their home, the report says.

The teenager was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces charges of animal cruelty.