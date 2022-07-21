TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade police boats intercepted a sailboat reportedly carrying more than 100 migrants near Boca Chita Key on Thursday, according to reports.

Aerial video of the sailboat showed dozens of adults and several children crowd the vessel’s deck.

Authorities have yet to confirmed the exact number of people on board, or the vessel’s place of origin.

Boca Chita Key is the island located north of the upper Florida Keys in Biscayne National Park, Miami-Dade County.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.