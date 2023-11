TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive crocodile that has been given the nickname “Croczilla” was spotted in the Florida Everglades.

The video was posted to social media, but it’s unclear what date the video of the encounter was taken.

The croc was taking in the sunshine.

The massive croc has appeared several times on Kymberly Clark’s Instagram account, which features wildlife and nature photography.