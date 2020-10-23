Crocodile logo brand Lacoste’s new line benefits Everglades

MIAMI (AP) — The popular brand Lacoste is launching a capsule to benefit the Florida Everglades.

The collaboration seems especially fitting for a company with the ubiquitous crocodile logo.

The limited collection goes on sale Friday and features a new shade of green. Lacoste also designed a custom logo featuring its iconic crocodile in Everglades habitat.

The green collection will include the popular polo-style shirts. Prices range from $60 to $110.

According to a press release from the company, some of the proceeds from the sales will support The Everglades Foundation’s mission to restore the wetlands.

