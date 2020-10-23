LIVE NOW /
Crocodile logo brand Lacoste’s new line benefits Everglades

Florida

LACOSTE logo (Source: AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The popular brand Lacoste is launching a capsule to benefit the Florida Everglades.

The collaboration seems especially fitting for a company with the ubiquitous crocodile logo.

The limited collection goes on sale Friday and features a new shade of green.  Lacoste also designed a custom logo featuring its iconic crocodile in Everglades habitat.

The green collection will include the popular polo-style shirts. Prices range from $60 to $110.

According to a press release from the company, some of the proceeds from the sales will support The Everglades Foundation’s mission to restore the wetlands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

