TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A parentless 16-year-old won’t be able to get an abortion after an appeals court upheld the decision by a Florida judge.

Escambia County Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz denied the petition on Monday made by the minor. This case comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law over two years ago that requires minors to get parental consent for an abortion.

“Not allowing a person to choose what to do with their reproductive lives and their bodies and forcing them to continue a pregnancy and deliver has consequences across the board,” said Dr. Samantha Deans, Associate Medical Director of Southeast and North Florida Planned Parenthood.

While the minor doesn’t have any parents to sign off on her having an abortion, according to the court she does have an appointed guardian.

“She’s faced a lot of trauma in her life and an abortion will just create more trauma. I talk to women all the time who say ‘I wish I would not have aborted my child,’” said Scott Mahurin with the Florida Preborn Rescue.

The case is now drawing the attention of the two democratic candidates for governor, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist.

“She’s out here all alone and now she’s forced to have a baby, that’s the handmaid’s tale. We are living in a dystopian novel,” Fried said.

“Charlie Crist is a pro-choice champion. That’s why he has a 100% rating in Congress from Planned Parenthood and NARAL, and the support from strong pro-choice leaders like fmr. CFO Alex Sink and State Rep. Anna Eskamani,” Sam Ramirez, Charlie Crist Spokesperson said in a statement.

The 15-week window of abortion access in Florida could pass before she is able to get through this process.