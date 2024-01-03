MIAMI (WFLA) — Crews are battling a fire Wednesday afternoon at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The fire happened in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court, according to WTVJ.

Video showed smoke coming from the home.

WTVJ reported the home was purchased in 2022 for $6.9 million.

Hill was at practice at the time of the fire.

A Dolphins spokesperson told WTVJ that Hill left practice and everyone who was home is safe.

Hill was seen in footage from a news helicopter arriving back at his home with a boot on his left foot.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.