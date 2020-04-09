Crew member of cruise ship with virus cases dies in Florida

Breaking News
Florida

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Zaandam cruise ship, left, carrying guests with flu-like symptoms, is anchored shortly after it arrived in the bay of Panama City on Friday. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

MIAMI (AP) — A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died.

A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19.

His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four.

A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam and a sister ship docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending two weeks at sea rejected by South American ports.

Four passengers had died before the ships arrived on April 2, and three of those men tested positive for COVID-19.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 16,826 cases and 371 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

