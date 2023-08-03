NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida surfer recalled the terrifying moment he was attacked by a shark, becoming just the fourth shark bite victim of the year in Volusia County, which is considered to be the “shark bite capital of the world.”

The surfer, a 22-year-old from Oviedo, is the most recent victim bitten near the inlet in New Smyrna Beach Monday, and according to WESH, he was “well aware of the area’s reputation.”

“First thing I thought is, ‘God, I hope my toes are still there,’ so I looked back and saw my toes were still there,” surfer Brandon Boncore said.

Boncore is recovering at home, thankfully with all his toes, but the young surfer did have to get stitches and is on crutches for at least six weeks after a shark bit his left foot just under the ankle while he was surfing in the inlet.

According to WESH, the 22-year-old was riding his last wave on Monday when he fell off the board and was attacked.

“I just felt this crazy amount of force on my foot that didn’t seem to want to let go, and I just kind of kicked it off, jumped on my board and paddled right in. I definitely spooked it a little bit. I probably landed on top of it,” he said.

Although Boncore didn’t see the shark that bit him, he told WESH that he saw a “few shadows” under him while surfing earlier that morning.

“You kind of don’t want to think it’s going to be you, but obviously, it was me. The shark bit right under my ankle, and it missed my tendons and arteries by probably like 2 millimeters,” he said.

Boncore told the news outlet he’s grateful his recovery won’t be worse. According to WESH, the surfer is also a collegiate golf player, so he won’t be teeing off anytime soon. However, he shared that he won’t be staying out of the water either.

“I kind of have to accept that reality and move on. I’ll definitely be back out there,” he said.

Last year, there were seven shark bites in Volusia County, and in 2021, there were 16. According to WESH, the most shark bites recorded in a year in the county were back in 2001, with 22 bites.