JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck hauling beehives crashed early Tuesday, releasing a swarm of bees onto unsuspecting morning commuters.

The Florida Highway Patrol told NBC affiliate WTLV the truck was hauling beehives, which were home to around one million bees. The crash happened on U.S. 301 near I-10 in Baldwin, which is just outside of the Jacksonville city limits.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to FHP, but some of the hives were damaged, leaving a swarm of confused bees gathered around the truck.

Beekeepers loaded the intact hives onto another truck before the road reopened at around 7 a.m. The damaged hives were hauled away along with the semi.