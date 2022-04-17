TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fiery crash killed two children and injured 3 people in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the driver of a car tried to pass in a no-passing zone on SR 46 when it hit a truck head-on.

The impact made the truck roll over and catch fire, but troopers said the five people in the truck escaped with minor injuries.

However, the crash killed two children ages 2 and 4 years old, ejecting one of them. The FHP said a baby and two adults in the same car were injured in the crash, with the baby being flown to a hospital for treatment.

The adults suffered minor injuries.